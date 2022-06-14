Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midatech Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTP stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Midatech Pharma has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

