MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.17. 781,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,777. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 194.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

