MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.65

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 3804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.
About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)
