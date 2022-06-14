MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.65

Shares of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 3804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

