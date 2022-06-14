Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

