Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 3,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOAU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,530,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $5,128,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,826,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.