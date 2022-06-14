Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

MRTX opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.