Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 2,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,354,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter.
About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
