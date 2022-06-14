Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) were down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.55. Approximately 2,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,354,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

