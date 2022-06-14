Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $20.22

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.22, but opened at $19.49. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 567 shares changing hands.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

