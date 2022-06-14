Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 463,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.4 days.

Mitsubishi stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Mitsubishi has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

