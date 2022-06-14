Mizuho Cuts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $38.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.66. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.