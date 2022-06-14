Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 536,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. 119,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

