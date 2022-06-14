MKM Partners Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $105,979,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

