MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.87

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.87 ($6.11) and last traded at €5.95 ($6.20), with a volume of 35931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.13 ($6.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 79.85 and a quick ratio of 78.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.38. The firm has a market cap of $650.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21.
About MLP (ETR:MLP)
Featured Articles
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.