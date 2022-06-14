MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.87

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.87 ($6.11) and last traded at €5.95 ($6.20), with a volume of 35931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.13 ($6.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 79.85 and a quick ratio of 78.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is €6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.38. The firm has a market cap of $650.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

