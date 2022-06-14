Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.20. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 3,280 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.
