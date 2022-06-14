Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $118.46 and last traded at $119.06, with a volume of 30893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $187,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $487,166.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.