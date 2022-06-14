Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYSRF shares. Investec cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

