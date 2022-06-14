Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $113.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $126.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

