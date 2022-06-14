MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.49

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 24696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.38.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

