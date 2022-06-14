Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.43 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.43 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 352.63% from the company’s current price.
MMY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.10. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,578. Monument Mining has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$31.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Monument Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
