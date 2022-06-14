Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Given a C$0.43 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$0.43 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 352.63% from the company’s current price.

MMY stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.10. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,578. Monument Mining has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$31.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Monument Mining alerts:

Monument Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.