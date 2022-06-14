Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.30

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $15.13. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 9,916 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 33,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.