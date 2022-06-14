Morgan Stanley Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $56.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,898. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,299 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.