Morgan Stanley Trims New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Target Price to $40.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

NYT stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. New York Times has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,208,000 after buying an additional 373,181 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,348,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

