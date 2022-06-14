MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,967 shares.The stock last traded at $4.65 and had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €46.00 ($47.92) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164,446 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

