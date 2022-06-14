M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MTB opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

