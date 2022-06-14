M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

