MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.52

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.93, with a volume of 23607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.51.

MTUAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($183.33) to €178.00 ($185.42) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($255.21) to €255.00 ($265.63) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($230.21) to €232.00 ($241.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

