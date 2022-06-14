Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.23

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 14802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,875 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $45,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

