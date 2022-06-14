NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.92

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.92 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44), with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.12. The firm has a market cap of £16.68 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
