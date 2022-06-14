NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.92

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.92 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.44). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.44), with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.12. The firm has a market cap of £16.68 million and a PE ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.73.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

