Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 million, a P/E ratio of 149.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

