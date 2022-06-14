NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. State Street Corp increased its stake in NantHealth by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 485.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

