Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NPSNY stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 122,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,086. Naspers has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NPSNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

