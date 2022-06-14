National Bankshares Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.65 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BBD.B. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.72.
BBD.B traded down C$4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 622,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,901. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.57. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$22.35 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.67.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
