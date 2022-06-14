National Bankshares Trims Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Target Price to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 72.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of GSV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,636. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Read More
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.