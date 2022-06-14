National Bankshares Trims Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Target Price to C$0.55

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 72.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 target price on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Shares of GSV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,636. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.