National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.59. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 374 shares traded.

NESR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

