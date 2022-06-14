National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $28.85. National Vision shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 41,398 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In related news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $122,000.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Vision (EYE)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.