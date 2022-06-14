National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $25.28

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $28.85. National Vision shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 41,398 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Get National Vision alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.