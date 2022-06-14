Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.