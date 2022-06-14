NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.64) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.88) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.82) to GBX 330 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 292.14 ($3.55).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.69) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.32. The firm has a market cap of £23.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.