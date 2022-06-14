Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.65. Navient has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

