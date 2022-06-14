Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 3.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. 47 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 197,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several brokerages have commented on NMM. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

