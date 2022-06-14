NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,300.00

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($15.78), with a volume of 128633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($16.32).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,522.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,655.42. The firm has a market cap of £608.02 million and a P/E ratio of 118.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,457 ($17.68) per share, with a total value of £19,669.50 ($23,873.65).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

