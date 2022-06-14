Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 95,332 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81.

In other Ncondezi Energy news, insider Scott Fletcher bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,137.40).

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

