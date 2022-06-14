Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.83

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 5058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $900.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.40.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RTL)
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
