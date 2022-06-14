Needham & Company LLC Lowers Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target to $5.00

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 346.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

