Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,936.0 days.

NEMTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($88.54) to €78.50 ($81.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

NEMTF stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

