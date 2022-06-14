Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Purchases C$200,408.00 in Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman purchased 16,400 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$970,952.32.

On Monday, May 30th, Rahim Suleman acquired 10,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$122,500.00.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.22. 46,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.24. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market cap of C$497.13 million and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

NEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark set a C$25.00 target price on Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

