NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $898.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.87.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

