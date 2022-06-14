NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $258,326.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,205 shares of company stock valued at $608,905. 4.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 54.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after buying an additional 1,099,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 152.7% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,581 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.