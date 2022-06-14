Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $5.01. Neovasc shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 19,929 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.