Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $5.01. Neovasc shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 19,929 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

