Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

