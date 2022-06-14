Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 187044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $630.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.