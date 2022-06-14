Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 187044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $630.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.